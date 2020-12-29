20 Movies That Are Finally Coming Out In 2021 That Were Delayed In 2020 Due To Pandemic

Twenty movies will finally be coming out in 2021 after the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of movie theaters across the country and release dates got pushed back.

The list includes the highly anticipated sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise on July 2, Marvel’s “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson on May 7, and more, according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Filming Of ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Reportedly Delayed SO Tom Cruise Can Learn To Fly Fighter Jets)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter)

Regardless of whether things return to normal in the New Year, Warner Bros is also planning to not only release films in theaters but also its entire movie slate of 2021 on HBO Max. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Scarlett Johansson’s Best Red Carpet Moments [SLIDESHOW])

In addition, Paramount previously shared that it had sold the highly anticipated sequel of “Coming to America” to Amazon. The star-studded film with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall is set to hit the streaming site March 5.

Check out the trailer!

WATCH:

Not to mention movies like, “The King’s Man” on March 12, “No Time to Die” on April 2, “F9” on May 8, and a new “Ghostbusters” movie with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” on June 11.

Check out the trailers here!

And that’s just the first part of the year. The entire list can be seen here and includes movies like “Dune” October 1, “Halloween Kills” October 15 and “West Side Story” December 10.

It looks like a packed year for movies and we can hardly wait.