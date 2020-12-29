At Least 5 People Killed In Multiple Suspected Terror Attacks In Afghanistan

At least five died in separate attacks in Afghanistan on Monday, though no one terror group claimed responsibility for the incidents, the Associated Press reported.

ISIS affiliates have continued targeting civilians and Afghan forces in opposition of peace talks that have been pushed back to at least next month, the AP reported. ISIS militants have frequently clashed with the Taliban, though the Taliban has stopped attacking U.S. and international forces to focus on U.S.-backed Afghan security.

A police officer was killed and three officers were wounded in an attack by the Taliban on Monday morning on the police headquarters in the western Farah province, spokesperson for the provincial police chief Mohibullah Mohib said, the AP reported.

Police shot a suicide bomber whose vehicle exploded followed by insurgents opening fire on police, Mohib said, the AP reported. At least four insurgents were killed and eight were wounded.

Photos: Aftermath of Taliban attack on Anardara district police headquarters in Farah province on Sunday night, in which at least one security force member was killed and two others were wounded, according to officials. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/PKyzndgH3W — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) December 28, 2020

In a separate incident, two provincial revenue agency employees were fatally shot in the eastern Ghazni province, provincial police chief spokesperson Ahmad Khan Serat said, the AP reported.

In another incident, a roadside bomb killed a security forces member and wounded two others including a council member, provincial council leader Kafel Rayan said, the AP reported. (RELATED: Double Bomb Blast In Afghanistan Reportedly Kills At Least 14, Dozens Wounded)

An explosion on a mini-bus targeting National Statistics Authority employees killed one and injured 13 in the capital of Kabul, according to Kabul Police Chief Ferdaws Faramarz, the AP reported. The bomb entered the bus on a bicycle.

In a separate incident, a sticky bomb blew up a security forces vehicle in Kabul, Faramarz said, the AP reported. No deaths were reported in association with the incident, though witnesses said a civilian and a security force official sustained injuries.

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing, Faramarz said, according to the AP.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.