Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Named AP Player Of The Year

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been named the player of the year in college football by the Associated Press.

The AP announced Smith as the player of the year Tuesday, and his teammate and quarterback Mac Jones finished second in the voting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the past 22 years, the AP player of the year has also won the Heisman 17 times.

DeVonta Smith is AP's college football player of the year. The first WR and Alabama player to win the award.

First and foremost, major props to Smith for taking home the incredibly prestigious honor. He’s had an insanely impressive season.

When we look back at some of the greatest college receivers, there’s no doubt at all Smith will be remembered among the best.

Having said all of that, I’m still all in on Mac Jones winning the Heisman. I just don’t see how you can give it to anyone else.

Jones is the guy throwing the ball to Smith after all. That has to count for something, right?

The good news is that we won’t have to wait too much longer before we find out who will win the Heisman. The ceremony is January 5, and I’m taking Jones. Could Smith win it? Sure, but I’m still riding with the Alabama passer.

