Anwar Hadid Clarifies He’s Not ‘Anti-Vax’ After Receiving Backlash Over His Decision Not To Get Coronavirus Vaccine

Model Anwar Hadid backtracked Monday after he received backlash for announcing his decision not to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Hadid insisted he is not “anti vax” on his Instagram story, according to Page Six.

o anwar hadid é antivax- ????️????️????️ pic.twitter.com/3LQ1ej5FFS — Cami (@anittapresa) December 25, 2020

“Im not ‘anti vax’ I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative effects,” Hadid wrote on his Instagram Story, the outlet reported. “I have taken vaccines before but As someone who has had a compromised immune system. I want to continue to learn about the many ways i can protect myself and others.” (RELATED: Over Half Of NYC Firefighters Say They Won’t Take The Coronavirus Vaccine, Union Survey Finds)

Hadid insisted that he “never meant to offend anyone” with his position on the coronavirus vaccine.

He went on to thank “frontline workers and doctors and the powerful work they have done during this time.”

Hadid came under fire after claiming he would “absolutely not” be getting a coronavirus vaccine during a question and answer session on his Instagram story Sunday, according to Page Six. Many social media users began labeling the model and brother of Gigi Hadid as anti-vax.

“Either I just don’t get it or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think,” Hadid responded to a follower who asked him if he was anti-vax, Page Six reported.

Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, making him a high-risk person if he contracted coronavirus, the outlet reported.