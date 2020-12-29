Booger McFarland Torches Dwayne Haskins After Washington Cuts The QB

ESPN star Booger McFarland unloaded on Dwayne Haskins with a Monday night rant.

Haskins was released Monday by Washington after a week of pure chaos, which included him getting fined for partying maskless with strippers and benched. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McFarland took out a flamethrower Monday night, and made it clear he doesn’t think Haskins takes the game seriously.

My message was to all players which I said but specifically to the part of the NFL that’s makes up almost 70% the AA players. And of course I’m not speaking to ALL but in my 20+ years around the NFL I’ve seen to many cases. I stand by what I said whether u agree or disagree pic.twitter.com/6buvIc7Tje — Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, people are not happy on Twitter with Booger because he mentioned race and specifically talked about young black men running into issues in the NFL.

I listened to every word you said and everybody else on that desk, brotha. I still stand by my opinion that it was an unnecessary take to single out Black players on this when we’ve seen white players do the same thing like Johnny Manziel and others. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) December 29, 2020

However, all of that aside, I 100% agree that there are many players who don’t take the league seriously enough.

Dwayne Haskins was finally back as a starter [due to injury] and after losing to the #Seahawks, apparently decided to party at a strip club. The team is aware of the posts and are in contact with the league while handling it internally, per @NickiJhabvala pic.twitter.com/z5uYHTQJ19 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2020

It’s not college, and it’s for sure not a game when it comes to the money involved. Booger was 100% correct with his thoughts.

There are billions and billions of dollars on the line in the NFL. If you aren’t prepared to get to work, then you’re going to get replaced. The former OSU star literally partied with strippers after losing a game during a pandemic!

Now, he’s already been cut after being a first round draft pick in 2019. If that doesn’t send a blunt message, then I don’t know what will.

Statement from former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins: pic.twitter.com/EKtQzvkmNL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2020

