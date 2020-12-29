Editorial

Booger McFarland Torches Dwayne Haskins After Washington Cuts The QB

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
ESPN star Booger McFarland unloaded on Dwayne Haskins with a Monday night rant.

Haskins was released Monday by Washington after a week of pure chaos, which included him getting fined for partying maskless with strippers and benched. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McFarland took out a flamethrower Monday night, and made it clear he doesn’t think Haskins takes the game seriously.

You can watch his rant below.

Unsurprisingly, people are not happy on Twitter with Booger because he mentioned race and specifically talked about young black men running into issues in the NFL.

However, all of that aside, I 100% agree that there are many players who don’t take the league seriously enough.

It’s not college, and it’s for sure not a game when it comes to the money involved. Booger was 100% correct with his thoughts.

There are billions and billions of dollars on the line in the NFL. If you aren’t prepared to get to work, then you’re going to get replaced. The former OSU star literally partied with strippers after losing a game during a pandemic!

Now, he’s already been cut after being a first round draft pick in 2019. If that doesn’t send a blunt message, then I don’t know what will.

Let us know if you agree with Booger in the comments.