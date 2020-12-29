Chrissy Teigen Says She’s 4 Weeks Sober

Model Chrissy Teigen revealed she is four weeks sober.

Teigen revealed the news in the comments section of her Instagram post she shared Tuesday, according to Page Six.

“Good morning!!!” Teigen captioned a video of herself in a bikini.

“I need whatever drugs you’re on!!” a fan commented on her post.

“4 weeks sober,” Teigen responded, according to Page Six.

Teigen has had a rough couple of months. She revealed to the world that she suffered a miscarriage and lost baby Jack back in October. Teigen shared the news in an emotional Instagram post shared on Oct. 7. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Announces The Death Of Her Son Jack After Suffering From Pregnancy Complications)

Since then, Teigen has been candid about her mental health struggles on her social media. After taking a social media break, Teigen published an essay with Medium about her miscarriage.

I’m glad Teigen is taking a break and allowing herself time to heal without any substances. She’s been through so much and she’s been really open and honest on the internet about it. I love that she’s back to sharing things, even when she’s feeling sad.

It’s just a reminder to other people that everyone gets sad and it’s okay to need help.