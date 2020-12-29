Report: Possible ‘Drug Involvement’ In Death Of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Nick McGlashan

Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” star Nick McGlashan’s death could possibly be related to a drug overdose, according to police sources.

A friend found the 33-year-old reality star unresponsive in his hotel room outside Nashville on Sunday, law enforcement sources told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Nick McGlashan, one of the stars of DIscovery’s #DeadliestCatch, has died at 33 https://t.co/cdfO7TDmBW pic.twitter.com/TICxtajDy5 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 28, 2020

When Nashville Police Department arrived, evidence on scene “indicated the possibility of drug involvement,” sources told the outlet. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

The star’s exact cause of death has yet to be released following a toxicology test. Discovery issued condolences to Nick’s family following reports of his death. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for Discovery told People magazine.

“Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge,” the person added. “He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

McGlashan’s sister confirmed her brother’s death with a post on Twitter, the outlet noted.

“My brother nick passed away,” she reportedly tweeted. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight.”

McGlashan worked as a deck boss and appeared on 78 episodes of the Discovery series from 2013-2020. He was a seventh-generation fisherman and began crabbing at the age of 13, according to his bio on Discovery Go.