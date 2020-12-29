Does Trump Deserve More Credit For The Vaccine?

We took to the streets of Washington, D.C. to see if locals and passers-by think that President Donald J. Trump deserves more credit for expediting the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

Daily Caller News Foundation Intern Lisa Bennatan, clad in her mask, strolled up and down the streets of Georgetown searching for someone who wanted to give President Trump kudos for getting the vaccine out in record time.

Washington, D.C. overwhelmingly voted against Trump in the 2020 election. Watch as interviewees have to decide between praising the COVID-19 vaccine, and their dislike for the Trump Administration.

