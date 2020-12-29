Florida Star Keyontae Johnson Is Back With The Team After Collapsing

Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson is back with the team.

Johnson was hospitalized for several days after collapsing during a December 12 game against Florida State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prayers up for Florida forward Keyontae Johnson! He just collapsed 4 minutes into the game! Hopefully everything is ok! pic.twitter.com/jlCaC5WUlh — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) December 12, 2020

Florida #Gators star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court coming out of a timeout. He has been stretchered off the floor. UF players are crying in a huddle right now. — OnlyGators.com ???? Florida Gators news (@onlygators) December 12, 2020

Since being released from the hospital a few days before Christmas, Johnson has returned to his teammates, and it sounds like he’s doing well.

“Keyontae Johnson is back with us and doing well. He was at practice this morning and yesterday afternoon. He’s in good spirits, he’s helping us coach. He actually blew a whistle yesterday,” head coach Mike White told the media Monday, according to GatorSports.com.

This is an outstanding update, and it’s what we’ve all been waiting to hear. Johnson collapsing was one of the scariest moments in recent sports memory.

It was absolutely terrifying. Star athletes aren’t supposed to be just collapsing for seemingly no reason at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gators Men’s Basketball (@gatorsmbk)

Hopefully, we get to see the day come where Johnson is back on the court with his teammates. He’s an incredibly talented young man, and we all want to see him play again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gators Men’s Basketball (@gatorsmbk)

Major props to everyone involved with Johnson’s road to recovery. Hopefully, he’s eventually able to get out there and play at a high level.