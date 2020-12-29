Editorial

Florida Star Keyontae Johnson Is Back With The Team After Collapsing

DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 23: Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Florida Gators shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 23, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson is back with the team.

Johnson was hospitalized for several days after collapsing during a December 12 game against Florida State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Since being released from the hospital a few days before Christmas, Johnson has returned to his teammates, and it sounds like he’s doing well.

“Keyontae Johnson is back with us and doing well. He was at practice this morning and yesterday afternoon. He’s in good spirits, he’s helping us coach. He actually blew a whistle yesterday,” head coach Mike White told the media Monday, according to GatorSports.com.

This is an outstanding update, and it’s what we’ve all been waiting to hear. Johnson collapsing was one of the scariest moments in recent sports memory.

It was absolutely terrifying. Star athletes aren’t supposed to be just collapsing for seemingly no reason at all.

Hopefully, we get to see the day come where Johnson is back on the court with his teammates. He’s an incredibly talented young man, and we all want to see him play again.

Major props to everyone involved with Johnson’s road to recovery. Hopefully, he’s eventually able to get out there and play at a high level.