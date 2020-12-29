Halsey Apologizes For Sharing Photo Evidence Of Her Eating Disorder Without Trigger Warning

Musician Halsey apologized for showing photo evidence of her eating disorder on Instagram.

Halsey originally shared the photo of her topless body Sunday on Instagram during a social media trend where users share photos of things their followers ask for. A follower had asked Halsey to share a photo of “you at your lowest point.”

In response, Halsey shared the photo of her looking extremely thin.

Halsey apologises for sharing eating disorder photo following backlash.https://t.co/WxRwojkqNR pic.twitter.com/082duHyYPj — PopBuzz (@popbuzz) December 29, 2020

Halsey later apologized for sharing the photo without a " sufficient trigger warning."

TW: disordered eating I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle. — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

“I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning,” she wrote on Twitter. “I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle.” (RELATED: Halsey Reveals She Almost Turned To Prostitution While Homeless)

Halsey has been open about her mental health in the past. She revealed she had been committed before and suffered from bipolar disorder in an interview published in June of 2019 by Rolling Stone.

“I’ve been committed twice since [I became] Halsey, and no one’s known about it. But I’m not ashamed of talking about it now,” Halsey told the outlet.

“It’s been my choice,” she continued. “I’ve said to [my manager], ‘Hey, I’m not going to do anything bad right now, but I’m getting to the point where I’m scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.’ It’s still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it.”