Hill Staffers Eligible To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine, Attending Physician Says

Select Hill staffers are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, Congress’s attending physician told lawmakers Monday evening.

In a memo sent from Brian Monahan to congressional offices, lawmakers were informed that two staffers in their personal offices were eligible for the vaccine. Additionally, the memo offered vaccines to four staffers of every committee chair and ranking committee member.

The announcement emphasized that the limited number of vaccines should go to “critical” employees, staffers essential for “continuity of operations” and those whose work involves in-person interactions.

“Employees who occupy positions determined to make them eligible for the vaccine under these standards will be and/or have been notified of their status separately and provided with logistical information regarding the process for scheduling and appointment for the vaccination,” the memo said, adding that updates would be given as more doses became available.

Lawmakers began receiving their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine earlier this month. While many, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have done so publicly in an attempt to inspire public confidence in them, several lawmakers, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, have criticized Congress’ priority access to them and have postponed receiving a shot themselves. (RELATED: Mike Pence Receives Coronavirus Vaccine On Camera)

The U.S. approved Pfizer and Moderna’s candidates for emergency use in December as well, and millions of doses have already been distributed nationwide.

