Jake Paul Says He Won’t Fight Amanda Nunes Because She’s Not Popular Enough On Instagram

Jake Paul has ruled out fighting UFC superstar Amanda Nunes.

Dana White recently floated the possibility of Nunes fighting the social media star after the younger Paul brother called out Conor McGregor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it won’t be happening. Why? Well, Paul told TMZ Sports that it’s because she has “shitty engagement” on Instagram and isn’t popular enough.

Can somebody just knock this clown out already? I mean, this is getting ridiculous. I understand not wanting to fight a woman.

That’s completely rational and logical. Jake Paul is way bigger than Amanda Nunes, and most people would have problems fighting a woman, even if she is the greatest female fighter on the planet.

However, he should just be a man and come out and say that. What the hell is he talking about with Instagram engagement?

That’s just complete nonsense. Also, I’m pretty sure he tried to imply that Dana White is sexist, which is laugh-out-loud ridiculous.

Nobody has done more to promote female athletes than Dana White, and there is no close second.

I can’t wait for somebody to finally shut this dude up. I know he’ll make a bunch of money in the process, but I just don’t care. Somebody, light him up!

