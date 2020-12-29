Biden Slams Trump Administration, Says Vaccine Roll-Out Is ‘Falling Behind’

President-elect Joe Biden slammed the Trump administration Tuesday, citing their efforts to try to vaccinate the American public as, “falling behind.”

From his hometown in Wilmington, Delaware, the president-elect criticized the current administrations response to COVID-19 and promised “a more aggressive effort” in terms of vaccinations from his upcoming administration. The president-elect warned that the Trump administration’s plan is “falling behind, far behind,” Fox News reported.

President-elect Joe Biden is criticizing the Trump administration, saying COVID-19 vaccines are being sent out too slowly. President Trump tweeted that the federal government has done its part, and now it’s “up to the States” to distribute the vaccines.https://t.co/VWuwdIEsIi — The Associated Press (@AP) December 30, 2020

In addition, Biden also slammed the Trump administration’s lack of COVID-19 testing available for Americans.

“As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should. A few weeks ago the Trump administration suggested that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December. With only a few days left in December, we’ve only vaccinated a few million so far,” he said. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Receives Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Shot)

“Things are going to get worse before they get better,” Biden warned. “We need to be honest, the next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, a very tough period for our nation. Maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic.”

“We’re averaging daily death rates of near 2,200 people, which means we’ll lose tens of thousands of more lives in the months to come.”

“We have to anticipate that the infections over the holidays will produce soaring cases counts in January,” the president-elect stressed. “And soaring death tolls into February.”

“Turning this around is going to take time,” he continued to warn. “We might not see improvement until we are well into March.”

Biden‘s speech comes as the death toll in the United States for COVID related deaths reached roughly 334,029 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.