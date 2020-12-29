Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Jared Goff Undergoes Thumb Surgery

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff has undergone surgery on his right thumb.

Goff broke his thumb Sunday against the Seahawks after hitting it on a defender’s helmet during a passing attempt, and his season is almost certainly done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Rams announced Monday night that Goff had successfully undergone surgery and is for sure ruled out for the final game of the regular season.

Backup John Wolford will get the start.

Jared Goff underwent surgery on his thumb this morning, John Wolford will start on Sunday. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 29, 2020

It’s worth noting that the Rams didn’t rule out Goff if the team makes the playoffs, but I’m very confident he’s not throwing another pass this season.

Breaking your thumb, having surgery and bouncing back is going to take some serious time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Goff (@jaredgoff)

Now, it’s the John Wolford show, and I honestly have no idea what to expect. The dude was slinging passes in the AAF and now he’s going to be leading the Rams as they fight for a playoff spot.

The #Rams backup QB — and likely starter next week — is John Wolford. The former AAF passing TD leader with the Arizona Hotshots is a talent who has teammates intrigued. https://t.co/clzapuNE9J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

I think I speak for all NFL fans when I say we’re all hoping Goff bounces back as quickly as possible. Nobody wants to see anyone get hurt, especially not a franchise quarterback.