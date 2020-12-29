Editorial

Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Jared Goff Undergoes Thumb Surgery

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 27: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff has undergone surgery on his right thumb.

Goff broke his thumb Sunday against the Seahawks after hitting it on a defender’s helmet during a passing attempt, and his season is almost certainly done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Rams announced Monday night that Goff had successfully undergone surgery and is for sure ruled out for the final game of the regular season.

Backup John Wolford will get the start.

It’s worth noting that the Rams didn’t rule out Goff if the team makes the playoffs, but I’m very confident he’s not throwing another pass this season.

Breaking your thumb, having surgery and bouncing back is going to take some serious time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jared Goff (@jaredgoff)

Now, it’s the John Wolford show, and I honestly have no idea what to expect. The dude was slinging passes in the AAF and now he’s going to be leading the Rams as they fight for a playoff spot.

I think I speak for all NFL fans when I say we’re all hoping Goff bounces back as quickly as possible. Nobody wants to see anyone get hurt, especially not a franchise quarterback.