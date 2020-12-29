Louisville Police To Fire Two Officers Involved In Breonna Taylor Shooting

Two Louisville police officers involved with the killing of Breonna Taylor are reportedly set to be fired.

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department informed Detective Joshua Jaynes on Tuesday that they intended to terminate him, NBC News is reporting. Jaynes will have the right to a pre-termination hearing before being officially let go, according to a department spokesperson. The department is also seeking to fire Detective Myles Cosgrove, who fired the shot that killed Taylor, according to the Washington Post. (RELATED: Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Receives $100,000 From Tyler Perry For Defense Fund)

Breaking News: At least one more police officer connected to the botched raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor will be fired, more than nine months after the operation.https://t.co/mYHeuKSISo — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 29, 2020

Jaynes wrote in a sworn affidavit that he verified through a U.S. Postal Inspector that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover had been receiving packages at Taylor’s home, according to NBC. Glover had been the subject of a narcotics investigation, but an internal investigation by the Louisville police determined that Jaynes did not speak to a postal inspector.

Taylor was killed in the Mar. 13 raid on her home, in which no drugs or money were found. One of the three officers involved in the shooting during the raid, Brett Hankison, was indicted by Kentucky authorities. Hankison has already been fired by the department. Taylor’s case became a rallying point for the Black Lives Matter movement, sparking widespread civil unrest which included peaceful protests as well as rioting. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporters Arrested During Louisville Riot)

Note: This story has been updated to reflect new reports that Louisville police are seeking to terminate a second officer in addition to Jaynes.