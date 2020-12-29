Church Of Jesus Christ Of The Latter-Day Saints Accused Of Decades-Long Cover Up Of Sexual Abuse

A Mormon church has been hit with multiple lawsuits alleging a cover-up of decades-long sexual abuse accusations among Boy Scout troops.

The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints was named as a defendant in seven lawsuits Monday from different individuals accusing the church of covering up sexual abuse allegations from Boy Scout members in Arizona, according to NECN.

In the lawsuit, according to NECN, the plaintiffs allege that troopers who were abused would approach church bishops to tell them what happened. The bishops allegedly told the victims to keep quiet while they launched investigations, as the accused leaders reportedly continued in their roles or were reassigned.

The abuse was confessed to. The use of an abuse helpline is the bases of a lawsuit against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.https://t.co/HiUGaRq2Qt — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) December 22, 2020

The plaintiffs also allege that the abuse happened over multiple decades, mainly between 1972 to 2009, according to NECN. The seven plaintiffs are asking for an unspecified sum for medical expenses and pain and suffering, as well punitive damages for the “outrageous conduct” of the church. (RELATED: Sex Offenders Can Be Released Early In California Following Court Verdict)

Hurley, McKenna & Mertz, a law firm focusing on church sex abuse cases, told NECN that the church “must be held accountable in order to bring healing and closure to Mormon victims of childhood sexual abuse.”

The Church, which has sponsored at least seven Boy Scout trips in Arizona according to NECN, denied the accusations, with spokesman Sam Penrod stating that the church had zero-tolerance for abuse of any kind and that serious allegations required a thorough investigation.

“The church learned about the details of those files at the same time as the general public.” Penrod said in a Statement to NECN. “These claims will be carefully evaluated and appropriately addressed.”