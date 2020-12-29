‘Morning Joe’ Slams Trump For Latest Ad: ‘This Is Madness’

Members of Tuesday’s panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” mocked President Donald Trump for his latest Twitter advertisement, claiming “it makes it look like he won multiple Nobel Peace Prizes.”

The advertisement released Monday parodies the 1993 television commercial “Beef, It’s What’s For Dinner” with “Trump, He’s What’s For America.”

“So setting aside the fact that that ad makes it look like Donald Trump won perhaps multiple Nobel peace prizes,” MSNBC political analyst Jonathan Lemire told the “Morning Joe” panel. “We, of course, know that we should be grateful, I suppose, that the president didn’t use the tag line the ‘other white meat’ with that ad. And I suppose it’s also fitting that a political odyssey that began with the fraudulent Trump steaks ends perhaps with that ad and its own erroneous claims.”

The network’s political analyst, Eddie Glaude, also condemned the advertisement, arguing it reveals just how out of touch the president is with the rest of the country as cases and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic continue to rise.

Glaude also noted that Americans across the country are worried about their unemployment benefits due to Trump delaying the stimulus bill's signing.

"This is more than just playing the fiddle while Rome burns," Glaude said. "This is madness. So, on the one hand, it's absurd. On the other hand, it's profoundly, profoundly decadent and reveals the depth of how callous the president of the United States actually is."

The number of virus cases is surging in the United States, with over 19 million cases, resulting in more than 330,000 deaths, according to the Washington Post.