Play On The Course From Your Living Room With This Golf Simulator, Now 20% Off!

From crumby weather conditions to your long work hours, squeezing in some time on the golf course can be tricky. But why bend over backward trying to make it to the green when you can make that winning shot right from your living room?

If you love golf, you haven’t lived until you’ve played a game with PhiGolf. This revolutionary golf simulator gives you a fully immersive experience, allowing you to play on the green from just about anywhere. But unlike other virtual golf games you may have played in the past, PhiGolf features a state-of-the-art sensor and swing, making things feel incredibly real, helping you to actually improve on your game and have tons of fun in the process.

With the help of the WGT Golf app on your tablet or phone, you can get access to breathtaking photorealistic simulations of actual world-famous golf courses that you can mirror onto your smart TV. And thanks to its included swing trainer, you can perfect every shot without ever worrying about flying balls or nets. It’s just like bringing the Topgolf experience into your home!

Not in the mood to play solo? That’s no problem since you can set the game to multiplayer mode, competing against friends and family as you perfect your swing. Great for parties or particularly slow Sunday afternoons, PhiGold will quickly become one of your at-home activity go-tos. It’s no wonder it was a bonafide hit on Indiegogo, earning over $200,000 bucks and countless stellar reviews.

“TOTAL BLAST. Flawless and intuitive – anyone can do it and it just works.” – Mike L.

“LOVE MY PHIGOLF! Looks amazing! All in all great product, would recommend.” Gerald C.

Ring in the new year with 20% off this must-have game! That’s right, for a limited time, you can snag the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for just $199.20 with the coupon code HOLIDAY20!

