REPORT: Police Charge 3 People In Alleged Hotel Attack Where Ex-Texas GOP Senate Candidate Says She Was ‘Gagged, Bound, Tortured’

Three people have been charged for brutally beating a former Texas GOP Senate candidate after she claimed that she was reportedly, ‘gagged, bound, tortured’ at a hotel.

Vanessa Tijerina, 42, told KVEO that she had been deceived into showing up at a Texas Inn in Raymondville by a woman wearing a ‘black bra’. The woman, who was later identified as Amanda Salinas, called Tijerina and requested to meet up to speak with her regarding her own safety.

“They made it seem like they had something really, really important to tell me and they couldn’t tell me on the phone” Tijerina said through sobs during a video she posted on Facebook. Tijerina was apparently left with her face severely bruised, and her eyes swollen from the beating. (RELATED: Brooklyn Man Offers To Pay For Two Strangers’ Meals, So They Beat And Rob Him)

In another Facebook Live video posted on Monday, Tijerina says, “I was beaten. I was terrorized, bound, gagged, tortured.”

The police have reportedly arrested three people in connection with the beating; Amanda Salinas, Ariel Vera and Raymond Santana.

“The one person who is missing though, the one person who is absolutely missing from this was the person who was giving the orders for the torture,” Tijerina continues in her Facebook video.

Police have reportedly not yet determined a motive for the beating, KVEO reported.