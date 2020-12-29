Rams Place WR Cooper Kupp On COVID-19 Reserve List

Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they have placed WR Cooper Kupp on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

“As if the Rams week could not get any more challenging: Rams placed WR Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter captioned his post on Instagram. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team also tweeted out that, “We’ve placed WR Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list.” (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

There was no other information shared about whether Kupp had tested positive for the coronavirus or was just in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Under the NFL rules, either situation can land a player on the COVID-19 list, per ProFootball Talk.

Kupp is the team’s leading receiver with 92 catches and 974 yards. The team is already dealing with having star QB Jared Goff out possibly until at least the playoffs after he suffered a broken thumb on Sunday. Backup quarterback John Wolford will be in the line-up when the Rams go against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The team has already suffered two straight losses, a third on Sunday against the Cardinals could definitely put their playoff picture in jeopardy and would mean they need to count on the Chicago Bears suffering a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the final game to make the playoffs.