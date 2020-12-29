REPORT: Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Agrees To An Extension

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly staying in Ann Arbor.

According to Gbmwolverine.com, Rivals’ Chris Balas has reported that Harbaugh and the Wolverines have reached an extension. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There had been chatter for a couple weeks about an extension, and it’s now apparently a done deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

As a Wisconsin fan, allow me to be the first to congratulate Michigan on this amazing decision! I love it so much.

There’s nothing I want to see for years to come more than Harbaugh continuing to disappoint on the national stage.

It warms my soul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

Secondly, how pissed are Michigan fans right now? They all thought Harbaugh was gone and that Michigan would hire a home run coach.

Not so fast, my friends! It sounds like he’s here to stay! If that doesn’t bring a smile to your face, then I don’t know what will!

Raise a glass to Harbaugh not leaving Ann Arbor! 2020 has truly turned into an incredible year!