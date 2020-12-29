Republican Representative-Elect Luke Letlow Dies Of COVID-19

U.S. House of Representatives Louisana Republican Rep.-elect Luke Letlow died from coronavirus at the age of 41, according to multiple reports.

Letlow announced Dec. 18 that he tested positive for COVID-19, according to Politico. Letlow was in an intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, La.

“Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, passed away this evening at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport due to complications from COVID-19. Letlow was admitted into a Monroe Hospital on December 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus and was transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health on Tuesday, December 22, and placed in intensive care,” Letlows campaign manager said in a statement to WDSU. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, Phd., and two young children. The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time,” the statement continued. (RELATED: ‘Death Wish’ — Trump Goes After Senate GOP For Blocking COVID-19 Relief Vote)

Letlow was supposed to be sworn into Congress Sunday. He is the first representative-elect or representative to die from COVID-19.