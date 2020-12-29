Nine-Year-Old Ryan Kaji Made More Than $29 Million On YouTube In A Year

The highest-paid YouTuber isn’t even 10 years old.

According to Forbes, Ryan Kaji made $29.5 million from June 1, 2019 through June 1, 2020 on the video platform. How old is Ryan? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s nine! Yes, a nine-year-old child pulled down north of $29 million on YouTube.

In all honesty, I never heard of this kid before this morning. I didn’t even know he existed. Then, I hopped over to YouTube and was blown away.

This kid has nearly 28 million subscribers! What world am I living in right now?

I have no idea who is running this kid’s finances, but I hope it’s someone really good. He just made more money in a year than most people make in three lifetimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan’s World (@ryansworld)

The insanity of this situation is just mind-boggling to me. A video about frozen cereal pulled down 10 million views.

You know America is truly the greatest country on earth when kids seven years removed from being able to legally drive are being paid the same as NFL stars.

Capitalism sure is a beautiful thing!

Stack that money, Ryan! Stack that money!