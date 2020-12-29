Taylor Swift Sets New Record At Top Of Chart For 43rd Week

Taylor Swift can add a new accomplishment to her long list after sitting at the top of the charts for a record-setting 43rd week.

With the help of the 31-year-old pop singer’s two surprise albums “Evermore” and “Folklore,” Swift leads the Billboard Artist 100 Chart, making her the top music act in the United States, according to Billboard in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billboard (@billboard)

The “Me!” hitmaker‘s reign at the top with the most weeks on the chart goes back to its debut in 2014. Stars like Drake come in second with 31 weeks in the number one spot followed by The Weeknd with 20 weeks and a tie for third place with BTS and Ariana Grande with 15 weeks at the top spot. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

According to the report:

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

“Evermore” has spent its second week at the top of the Billboard 200 with 169,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. While “Folklore” ranks at No. 8 (53,000 units), after eight weeks at No. 1.

The addition of four new songs to the Billboard Hot 100 chart from the “Shake It Off” hitmaker in the last few weeks has also helped her lead the chart with songs like, “Willow,” “Champagne Problems” “‘Tis The Damn Season” and “No Body, No Crime.”