Tom Herman Says Texas Has Coronavirus Issues Ahead Of Bowl Game

Nov 23, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman watches his team take on the Baylor Bears during the game at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Texas Longhorns are dealing with coronavirus issues ahead of the Alamo Bowl against Colorado.

According to Anwar Richardson, head coach Tom Herman revealed late Monday afternoon that Texas has issues with coronavirus, but he wouldn’t get into specifics. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas plays Colorado at 9:00 EST Tuesday night.

First and foremost, we’re obviously all hoping Texas’ players heal up and return to 100% as quickly as possible.

Coronavirus isn’t fun at all, and as multiple I know who have had it will tell you, it can be a brutal virus.

 

Having said that, Texas fans won’t care if a bunch of players are out and the Longhorns lose to Colorado. There won’t be any excuses that are tolerated.

Herman’s seat is absolutely scorching hot right now. If Colorado boat races Texas off of the field, then it’ll just be the latest humiliating loss for Herman and the Longhorns.

 

You can catch the game at 9:00 EST on ESPN. We’ll see how many holes Texas has to plug tonight against Colorado.