Tom Herman Says Texas Has Coronavirus Issues Ahead Of Bowl Game

The Texas Longhorns are dealing with coronavirus issues ahead of the Alamo Bowl against Colorado.

According to Anwar Richardson, head coach Tom Herman revealed late Monday afternoon that Texas has issues with coronavirus, but he wouldn't get into specifics.

Texas plays Colorado at 9:00 EST Tuesday night.

Herman said there are players dealing with COVID-19 issues and wouldn’t disclose his Alamo Bowl replacements. Said Jerrin Thompson will play S

Jett Bush and Reese Leitao at JACK

Offensive linesimilar to K-State

Brenden Schooler replaces Brennan Eagles — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 28, 2020

First and foremost, we’re obviously all hoping Texas’ players heal up and return to 100% as quickly as possible.

Coronavirus isn’t fun at all, and as multiple I know who have had it will tell you, it can be a brutal virus.

Having said that, Texas fans won’t care if a bunch of players are out and the Longhorns lose to Colorado. There won’t be any excuses that are tolerated.

Herman’s seat is absolutely scorching hot right now. If Colorado boat races Texas off of the field, then it’ll just be the latest humiliating loss for Herman and the Longhorns.

You can catch the game at 9:00 EST on ESPN. We’ll see how many holes Texas has to plug tonight against Colorado.