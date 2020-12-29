WWE Star Shad Gaspard’s Widow Suing City Of LA Over Husband’s Death

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard’s widow Siliana Gaspard is suing the city of Los Angeles following his death at Venice Beach earlier this year.

Siliana has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and county of Los Angeles and the state of California for the “dangerous conditions” at the Southern California beach where Shad drowned in May, according to the Daily Mail in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

The wrestling star was at the beach back swimming in the ocean with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, when a strong current rocked the two. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Law enforcement sources at the time said that Shad was able to toss his son to rescue personnel before he was pulled under due to a strong current and never surfaced again. His body was later found along the shoreline.

In the documents obtained by the outlet, Gaspard‘s widow also accused the lifeguards on duty the day he died of being “poorly trained” and slow to react.

Siliana claimed they “did not do anything for an unreasonable and negligent amount of time,” per the outlet. It goes on to state rescue personnel “eventually went into the water but without the proper equipment for their duties to assist people in the water like Shad Gaspard and A.G [Aryeh].”

And that the lifeguards on duty “chose to only assist A.G. and left Shad Gaspard in the water to die.”

In the suit, the widow also alleges that there were not enough signs the day Gaspard and his son were out for a swim warning about the “danger or risk” of swimming there.

Gaspard’s widow is seeking “unspecified financial damages and burial costs.”

A hearing on the case has been scheduled for June 6, 2021 at LA Superior Court, per the report.