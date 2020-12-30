Bernie Sanders: Trump Is ‘Most Dangerous President’ In History, But He Is Right On $2,000 Checks

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders claimed Wednesday that President Donald Trump was the “most dangerous president” in US history but also said he’s right on raising the coronavirus stimulus checks to $2,000.

Sanders backed Trump’s efforts to raise the direct stimulus payment Americans from $600 to $2,000 during a speech on the Senate floor, calling for Republicans to vote on the increase.

During a Wednesday interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, Sanders reiterated that he agreed with Trump but still considered the president a “dangerous” leader.

“You’ve called President Trump a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe, religious bigot, demagogue, a liar,” Baier said to Sanders. “Now you say he’s a visionary when it comes to 2,000 —”

“I didn’t say visionary. No, I didn’t,” Sanders said. “I think President Trump is the most dangerous president in the history of our country, but he happens to be right on this issue.”

“I think he is correct in saying that we are living in a terrible, terrible economic moment for tens of millions of working-class families. We fought very hard to get the $600 direct payment. Trump is right in saying it’s not enough. We need to go to $2,000. I didn’t say he was a visionary. He is right on this issue,” Sanders continued.

WATCH:



However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, along with Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, blocked an attempt by Democrats to either pass or vote on a bill to increase coronavirus relief payments, criticizing Sanders for engaging in “political stunts.” (RELATED: ‘No Realistic Path’: McConnell Blocks Standalone $2,000 Stimulus Checks Bill)

McConnell blocked a direct vote and instead tied the stimulus increase to Trump’s demand for a 2020 election investigation and a repeal of Section 230.