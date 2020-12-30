Buffalo Bills Get Approval To Have 6,772 Fans In The Stands For Playoff Game

Buffalo Bills’ announced Wednesday the state of New York has given the team permission to have 6,772 fans in the stands for the Wild Card playoff game.

“New York State has approved a capacity of 6,700 fans to attend our Wild Card playoff game. #BillsMafia,” the team tweeted, along with a link telling fans everything they need to know if they want to be at the team’s first playoff game in 25 years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We know #BillsMafia has a lot of questions…,” the Bills sent in a follow up tweet, along with a link for “2020 Bills Playoffs Frequently Asked Questions.” (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’)

Those interested in attending the game, either played on Jan. 9 or 10, must “obtain a negative COVID test result through the NFL’s testing partner, Bioreference Laboratories,” according to Buffalo Bills.com.

Fans who attend will also be social distanced throughout the stadium and must wear a mask at all times.

The piece noted that “approximately 6,200 tickets will be available for purchase on Dec. 31 to Bills Season Ticket Members” who opted in to purchasing tickets this season amid the pandemic.

While non-club season ticket members “will receive an email” with instructions about when to go online to try and get their tickets on Friday, Jan. 1.

However, should the Bills advance and host a Divisional Playoff round game, those fans that scored tickets to see the Wild Card playoff game in person, will not be eligible to purchase tickets for the Divisional round. That is also pending New York grants permission for a limited amount of fans in the stadium for another game.

Fans haven’t been able to be at Bills games during any of the 2020 season, according to ESPN.