D’Eriq King Suffers A Knee Injury Against Oklahoma State

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King suffered a scary knee injury Tuesday night against Oklahoma State.

During a run in the Cheez-It Bowl, King suffered a non-contact right knee injury, and immediately went down.

You can watch the play below.

D’Eriq King suffered a knee injury on this play ???????? for King???? pic.twitter.com/DAARV2gWBd — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 29, 2020

As I’ve said many times before, there are very few things scarier than non-contact knee injuries in football.

When a guy’s knee gives out without being touched, that’s always a really bad sign. That’s exactly what happened Tuesday night to King.

It looked like he planted his leg, and it just gave out on him.

This is the play where King was injured. Hopefully it’s a lot less serious than it looks. pic.twitter.com/pdPsYr0F7u — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 29, 2020

Hopefully, it’s not nearly as bad as it looked Tuesday night. King just announced his intention to return to the Hurricanes in 2021, and he’s one of the best QBs in America.

The last thing he needs is a serious knee injury that keeps him off of the field for a long time.

D’Eriq King is back on the sidelines in a brace and crutches… pic.twitter.com/2Vr355GKE6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 30, 2020

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the situation simply looked a lot worse than it actually is.