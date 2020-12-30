Diddy To Help Over One Hundred Families Pay Rent Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Sean Combs, known professionally as Diddy, announced he is helping hundreds of families pay rent amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Diddy’s charity, the Sean Combs Foundation, is giving a grant to a local organization in Miami, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. The grant will help 175 families pay rent, the outlet reported.

Diddy passed out cash and gift cards in Miami yesterday to help families pay their rent ???? pic.twitter.com/il0LQHSj35 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 30, 2020

Diddy also handed out gift cards and essentials to families that attended an event at the House of Wings, Page Six reported.

Diddy is working with Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success (T.E.E.S.), Michael Gardner, Headliner Market Group and Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon for the project, according to the outlet.

Diddy helps 175 Miami families struggling to pay rent: https://t.co/wZc8hNLMTw pic.twitter.com/cJ9YQ6wLUb — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 30, 2020

Diddy is ready to give away money. I like to see that. The musician recently purchased his mom a new Bentley for her 80th birthday. He also gifted her a $1 million check. (RELATED: Diddy Gives His Mother A $1 Million Check And A Bentley For Her Birthday)

I love to see celebrities giving back in a time like this. We just had the holidays happen and people are really struggling out there due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There are celebrities out there, like Diddy, who are giving back, but so many more could be doing something for their communities.