REPORT: Diesel-Soaked Duo Allegedly Stole Hundreds Of Gallons From Parked Trucks

Two individuals were arrested in Rocklin, California, on the day after Christmas for allegedly stealing hundreds of diesel fuel gallons from parked trucks.

Starting around 3:40 am, a Placer County sheriff deputy was on patrol when he came upon a “suspicious” U-haul van parked next to a tractor-trailer in the middle of the road, according to CBS Sacramento. (RELATED: Report: Illegal Immigrant Couple Exits Church After 843 Straight Days Of Hiding From ICE)

When the deputy approached the vehicle to see who was inside, a “strong smell of diesel fuel” began coming from the van. Eventually, the deputy found James Camino, a 41-year-old resident of Gilroy, soaked in diesel fuel inside the vehicle.

CBS Sacramento reports that deputies found several hoses and other clothing soaked in fuel, along with a transfer pump upon further investigation. In the back of the truck, deputies discovered a 250-gallon fuel tank that was approximately two-thirds full, besides another transfer pump.

Deputies accused Gamino and 22-year-old MacKenzie Covington of stealing fuel from the tractor-trailer via the van it was parked next to. The company who owns the trailer later told deputies that approximately 150-200 gallons of fuel were stolen.

Both Gamino and Covington face burglary and conspiracy charges, GBS Sacramento reports.