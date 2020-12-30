‘Downtown’ Singer Petula Clark Speaks Out After Nashville Bomber Used Her Song Before Blast

Musician Petula Clark expressed “shock and disbelief” after she found out the Nashville bomber used her song “Downtown” before he blew up his RV in a suicide bombing.

Clark shared her message Tuesday on Facebook. Anthony Warner blew up an RV parked on a city block in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, police said. He died in the explosion, as previously reported.

The RV was reportedly playing Clark’s song “Downtown” over a loudspeaker before it blew up. (RELATED: Nashville Bomber’s Girlfriend Told Police He ‘Was Building Bombs In The RV Trailer’ Over One Year Ago)

“I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City. I love Nashville and its people,” Clark wrote on Facebook.

“Why this violent act — leaving behind it such devastation?” the singer continued. “A few hours later — I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement — was me — singing ‘Downtown’! Of all the thousands of songs — why this one?”

Clark called her song “joyful.”

“Of course, the opening lyric is ‘When you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go Downtown,'” she wrote. “But millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song. Perhaps you can read something else into these words — depending on your state of mind. It’s possible.”