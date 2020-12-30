Editorial

Dwayne Haskins Goes Unclaimed On Waivers

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team walks off the field following their 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Demand in the NFL isn’t too high for Dwayne Haskins!

According to multiple reports, the former Washington quarterback went unclaimed on waivers after being cut. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s now an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team in the league.

I’m just shocked that a team didn’t snatch him up! I’m just shocked that demand for Haskins wasn’t through the roof!

After all, we’re talking about a guy who partied with strippers maskless after losing! Why wouldn’t you want a guy like that in the locker room?

You seriously have to wonder whether or not Haskins will ever play a snap again in the NFL. The dude has a ton of talent, and he’s done an amazing job at throwing it away.

He went from being a first round pick in 2019 to not even being on a roster before the end of 2020. That’s one hell of a fall from grace.

We’ll see if Haskins gets another shot in the NFL. A team might take a chance on him given the fact he’s young and has a high ceiling, but he needs to figure out how serious he wants to take being a pro quarterback. If he flames out again, I can promise you there will be no third chance.