Dwayne Haskins Goes Unclaimed On Waivers

Demand in the NFL isn’t too high for Dwayne Haskins!

According to multiple reports, the former Washington quarterback went unclaimed on waivers after being cut. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s now an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team in the league.

Former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins went unclaimed today on waivers, per source. Haskins is now free to sign wherever there’s interest, and there are teams that already have expressed some, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2020

Former #WashingtonFootball Team QB Dwayne Haskins went unclaimed on waivers, league source says. He’s a free agent. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 29, 2020

From the transaction wire:#Bucs activated RB Ronald Jones from Reserve/COVID-19#Cowboys waived T Jordan Mills DB Jayron Kearse cleared waivers along with Dwayne Haskins#Patriots cut G Earl Watford off practice squad#Cardinals working out QB Cole McDonald — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 29, 2020

I’m just shocked that a team didn’t snatch him up! I’m just shocked that demand for Haskins wasn’t through the roof!

After all, we’re talking about a guy who partied with strippers maskless after losing! Why wouldn’t you want a guy like that in the locker room?

Dwayne Haskins was finally back as a starter [due to injury] and after losing to the #Seahawks, apparently decided to party at a strip club. The team is aware of the posts and are in contact with the league while handling it internally, per @NickiJhabvala pic.twitter.com/z5uYHTQJ19 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2020

You seriously have to wonder whether or not Haskins will ever play a snap again in the NFL. The dude has a ton of talent, and he’s done an amazing job at throwing it away.

He went from being a first round pick in 2019 to not even being on a roster before the end of 2020. That’s one hell of a fall from grace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football Team (@washingtonnfl)

We’ll see if Haskins gets another shot in the NFL. A team might take a chance on him given the fact he’s young and has a high ceiling, but he needs to figure out how serious he wants to take being a pro quarterback. If he flames out again, I can promise you there will be no third chance.