Florida Coach Dan Mullen Hasn’t ‘Thought About’ Leaving For The NFL

Florida football coach Dan Mullen doesn’t sound too interested in leaving for the NFL.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Mullen was discussing players opting out for the NFL, and said, “It’s not something I’ve thought about.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb)

“If it’s something as opportunities present themselves — like everything in the world — you take things as they come and you visit them and you reflect at where you are in your life. Very much like we have a lot of players that are deciding to move onto the NFL,” Mullen further explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb)

Why would Mullen want to go to the NFL right now or in the next couple years? He has finally returned Florida to where they belong as a competitive team, they’re running shop in the SEC East and he’s in the driver’s seat.

He has no incentive to leave for the NFL. He can behave like a king in Gainesville, and he’s running a winning program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb)

When you’re in control of a winning team in the SEC, it doesn’t make a bunch of sense to jump to the NFL to take over a losing franchise.

Mullen is in the perfect situation at Florida, and I’d be shocked if he chose to leave. Things can obviously change, but I don’t see them changing in the near future.

Let us know in the comments if you think Mullen should dip for the NFL or stay with the Gators.