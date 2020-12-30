REPORT: Two Good Samaritans Knock Down Fence, Charge Into Burning Building To Rescue Woman Trapped Inside

Two bystanders rescued a woman from her burning home Tuesday night in Fresno, California, ABC reported.

Fresno firefighters attacked the flames from outside the house, as the fire was too intense for them to enter. Before firefighters arrived, two men helped the woman living in the house and got her out safely, according to ABC.

Two good Samaritans rescued a woman from a burning home in northwest Fresno overnight.​ https://t.co/AlmH8gpUOA — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) December 30, 2020

One of the good samaritans, Andre Larrond, said, "The garage was on fire, and there was some explosions coming from the garage…And as soon as I heard she was in there, I just jumped in and went to get her." He also stated that another man helped reach the woman by knocking down a fence, ABC reported.

Officials stated that the fire destroyed the house and “is a total loss”. A car in the garage was also engulfed in flames, according to ABC.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

California has had its worst fire season this year with nearly 10,000 incidents. Five of the six largest fires in the state occurred this year, The Guardian reported.