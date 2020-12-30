‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies At 82 Of Causes Related To COVID-19

Actress Dawn Wells died Wednesday of COVID-19 related causes.

Wells was 82 at the time of her death, according to CNN. The actress was the last surviving cast member of “Gilligan’s Island” besides Tina Louise, who played Ginger Grant, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist says. She was 82. https://t.co/vTN19i6XDQ — The Associated Press (@AP) December 30, 2020

Wells played Mary Ann on the CBS television series.

“Mary Ann wasn’t just a silly and sweet ingenue,” Wells wrote in her book. “She was bright, fair-minded and reasonable, and I like to think that’s what I brought to her. She was a little more of a Goody Two-shoes than I am.” (RELATED: Hollywood Star Lynn Kellogg, Known For Her Role In ‘Hair,’ Dies After Contracting COVID-19)

Wells suffered from a fall in 2018 and had trouble paying for her hospital bills, according to The Hollywood Reporter. $197,000 was raised for the actress after a friend created a GroupMe at the time.

“I am amazed at the kindness and affection I have received,” Wells told Fox News at the time. “I don’t know how this happened. I thought I was taking all the proper steps to ensure my golden years. Now, here I am, no family, no husband, no kids and no money.”

Wells also competed in the Miss America pageant in 1959 representing Nevada before starring on “Gilligan’s Island.”