Jake Paul Says He’s Leaving Los Angeles To Focus On Boxing Career

Jake Paul revealed that he’s ready to leave Los Angeles and focus on his boxing career and become the “biggest prizefighter in the world.”

In the clip shared by TMZ in a piece published Wednesday, the YouTube star sat next to a “For Sale by Owner” sign outside his home in Calabasas as he explained his decision. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

“The main reason for this is I’m stepping into a new chapter in my life where I am a legitimate pro fighter,” Paul shared. “And being in Los Angeles there’s so many distractions. There is so much going on.” (RELATED: Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor To A Boxing Match, Offers Him $50 Million)

He said that if he stays in L.A. he won’t be able to “focus on training,” while noting that he spent “4 months” in Las Vegas ahead of his fight with Nate Robinson.

Jake talked about “all the madness” and “partying” where he lives and how if he wants to be one of the “biggest prizefighters in the world” he has to make the move.

At one point, the social media star said he was ready to live where he can do his YouTube shoots and film content without angering his neighbors. Paul said he planned to live somewhere where he can do whatever he wants.

Sources shared with the outlet that social media star is currently in Miami and is eyeing a place to live there.