‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Apologizes For Saying ‘Insensitive Things’ On Social Media

“Jeopardy!” champion and interim host Ken Jennings apologized for saying “insensitive things” on Twitter in the past.

Jennings tweeted his apology out to the masses Wednesday.

Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I’ve definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen. 1/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

“Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I’ve definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things,” Jennings explained. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen.”

“In the past, I’d usually leave bad tweets up just so they could be dunked on,” he continued. “At least that way they could lead to smart replies and even advocacy. Deleting them felt like whitewashing a mistake. But I think that practice may have given the impression I stand by every failed joke I’ve ever posted here. Not at all!” (RELATED: Ken Jennings Named Temporary ‘Jeopardy!’ Host)

Jennings seemingly was referencing a now-deleted tweet he shared in 2014.

“Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair,” Jennings had tweeted.

Jennings also got heat for a tweet about a “Star Wars” fan who had died after seeing the new film back in 2015, according to the New York Post.

“Sometimes I said dumb things in a dumb way and I want to apologize to people who were (rightfully!) offended,” Jennings said. “It wasn’t my intention to hurt anyone, but that doesn’t matter: I screwed up, and I’m truly sorry.”

“If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we should be kinder to one another,” he added. “I look forward to heading into 2021 with that in mind.”