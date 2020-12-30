Johnny Manziel Will Play In The New Fan Controlled Football League

Johnny Manziel will be back on a football field in the coming weeks.

According to ESPN, the Texas A&M Heisman winner will play in the new startup up Fan Controlled Football league. ESPN reported that it’s a 7-on-7 league where the rosters and plays are all controlled by the fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Manziel told ESPN, “The more I heard about what this was going to be, the more I felt it was going to be something that was just very fun. It’s going to be very fan-oriented and something I could get behind without being extremely, extremely, extremely serious, the way that my football career has been in the past.”

Games are slated to start in February, will stream on Twitch and the season will last six weeks.

This situation seems to make perfect sense for the former Browns passer and first round pick. In fact, it makes too much sense. Obviously, the FCF isn’t going to be ultra-serious.

The fans will be calling plays! That tells you all you need to know.

If the FCF wants to get attention, then there has to be a few big names attached. In terms of unemployed football players, names don’t get bigger than Johnny Manziel.

You better believe people will tune in and participate to watch the Heisman winner scramble all over the field.

Finally, I would love to know what Manziel is being paid to do this. As the face of the FCF before a single game has happened, you have to imagine it’s a solid amount. No matter what, Manziel is back to playing football and that should be fun!