Sen. Josh Hawley To Object Electoral College Certification Process On January 6

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley became the first Senator to say he will object during Congress’s counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6.

Hawley released a statement Wednesday saying he will object during the upcoming Jan. 6 meeting of Congress to count states’ electoral votes and finalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, citing big-tech platforms interference in the election in support of Biden and saying election laws were broken in Pennsylvania.

“Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did. And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same,” Hawley said in the statement.

Hawley also said Congress should at least be investigating the allegations of voter fraud.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act,” Hawley continued.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

“For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues,” Hawley concluded. (RELATED: Rep. Louie Gohmert, Group Of Republicans Sue Pence In Last-Ditch Effort To Overturn Presidential Election)

Republican Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks and a group of House Republicans said they will try to overturn the results of the presidential election on Jan. 6 by objecting, with Hawley’s support there will now likely be a vote on the issue, The Hill reported.