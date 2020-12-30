Biden Names First-Ever Female Deputy Secretary Of Defense

Former Pentagon official Kathleen Hicks is president-elect Joe Biden’s pick for deputy secretary of defense, the transition team announced Wednesday.

Hicks formerly served under former President Barack Obama in the Pentagon, Politico reported. If confirmed, she would become the first woman to serve as deputy secretary of defense, the publication reported. (RELATED: Here’s How The Biden Administration Would Support Decriminalizing HIV Transmission)

President-elect Biden has nominated @kath_hicks as Deputy Secretary of Defense and @ColinKahl as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. They know the Pentagon inside and out, and will work with Secretary-designate @LloydAustin to keep us safe and secure.https://t.co/FeZhLju501 — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) December 30, 2020

“These respected, accomplished civilian leaders will help lead the Department of Defense with integrity and resolve, safeguard the lives and interests of the American people, and ensure that we fulfill our most sacred obligation: to equip and protect those who serve our country, and to care for them and their families both during and after their service,” Bide, the former vice president under Obama, said in a statement.

Hicks was rumored to be the front runner for the position for months, according to Politico, and has served as the director of the Biden transition team’s Department of Defense agency review team. She also served as senior vice president, Henry Kissinger chair and director of the international security program for the Center for Strategic and International Studies. (RELATED: Pelosi Claims ‘Faith-Oriented’ Lawmakers Say They ‘Don’t Believe In Science’)

“It would be a privilege to return to the Pentagon as Deputy Secretary of Defense and work alongside @LloydAustin, @ColinKahl, and the incredible DoD total workforce to advance the Biden-Harris administration’s defense priorities,” she tweeted Wednesday.

It would be a privilege to return to the Pentagon as Deputy Secretary of Defense and work alongside @LloydAustin, @ColinKahl, and the incredible DoD total workforce to advance the Biden-Harris administration’s defense priorities. https://t.co/uGKzXy3ucT — Kathleen Hicks (@kath_hicks) December 30, 2020

