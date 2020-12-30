Kirk Herbstreit Tests Positive For Coronavirus

ESPN star Kirk Herbstreit has tested positive for coronavirus.

The face of College GameDay tweeted Tuesday night that he will work the Sugar Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson remotely after testing positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Luckily, Herbstreit isn’t experiencing symptoms and is feeling “good.”

This is just brutal for Herbstreit and the world of college football. We’re a couple days out from the College Football Playoff starting, and he’s now been sidelined because of coronavirus.

It’s just the latest reminder that the carnage caused by coronavirus just never ends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Herbstreit (@kirkherbstreit)

The good news is that Herbstreit is feeling fine, which is the most important thing, and he’ll be able to work the Sugar Bowl remotely.

We simply can’t have a playoff game without Herbstreit being involved. It just wouldn’t feel right. The Buckeyes and Tigers are squared up for a rematch and we need him involved, even if it’s just remotely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Herbstreit (@kirkherbstreit)

Let’s hope Kirk is back and healthy as quickly as possible. The dude is a superstar in the world of college football, and the sport is simply way more entertaining when he’s flying high at his best.