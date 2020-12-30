Lindsey Vonn And P.K. Subban Split Up After Several Years Of Dating

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have broken up.

The sports power couple has been together for the past several years, but the love story of a generation is officially done.

Vonn announced the split Tuesday night on Instagram, and wrote the following:

Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)

Well, this just sucks. If Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban can't survive in this cold and brutal world, then how the hell are the rest of us supposed to make it?

We're talking about one of the most iconic couples in the history of sports. She's one of the best skiers to ever live, and he's an NHL superstar for the New Jersey Devils.

They were the definition of a power couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)

Now, after three great years of dating, they're going their separate ways. It's just the latest reminder that love can be crushed in a heartbeat!

If Suban and Vonn don’t have a shot at making it, then I think it’s safe to say the rest of us might as well just throw in the towel.

Sometimes, you just have to wonder if love is real at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)

On a side note, imagine how absurdly athletic their kids would have been if they had some. They would have been next level, but we’ll now never find out!