Man Suspected Of Producing Child Pornography Had Secret Bunker Under His Property

Florida police searched the home of a man suspected of producing child pornography and took him into custody after searching his phone and finding a secret bunker, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Upon receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit obtained a search warrant and arrived at Marty Scott Bass’s home December 16th, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Bass opened the door holding a shotgun and was detained after refusing WCSO SWAT team’s orders to put the weapon down.

Investigators found over 100 images of child pornography on Bass' cellphone, some of which Bass produced himself with children ages 8-10 years old, the Walton County Sheriff's Office reported.

In addition, a secret bunker was found during the search warrant. A bench in the shed next to Bass' home disguised the entrance of the bunker. When the bench was lifted, investigators found a hole leading underground.

Bass was charged with 10 counts of child pornography production and 100 counts of possession of child pornography, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported.