Miley Cyrus Says She Could Share ‘A Life’ With Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus didn’t hesitate when she was asked about which celebrity she would rather kiss under the mistletoe, Justin Bieber or Harry Styles.

“Harry [Styles], that’s easy,” the 28-year-old pop singer shared during her appearance on the British network Heat. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Monday. “Justin Bieber I’ve known way too long, and it’s like a family. Harry Styles!” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

“He’s looking really good,” she added as she punctuated the last comment with a wink and a finger gun. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

“Really good,” Cyrus continued. “I’m into the fishnets. And we have very similar tastes. I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together — it just makes sense.”

When the radio host offered to set her up, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker said he wasn’t the first to pitch his matchmaking skills.

“Everyone is always playing Cupid for me these days,” Cyrus shared.

At one point, the host also asked the superstar who she would rather kiss Dua Lipa or Cardi B.

“I’ve kinda already kissed Dua,” Miley shared. “Maybe Cardi. I like to do things that I’ve never done before, something new. I’d kiss Cardi.”