Must-Have Accessories That Will Transform Your Bathroom Into A Contemporary Space

Are you looking to spruce up your bathroom? If so, we have compiled a list of super chic and modern bathroom decor and accessories to help you get that updated look you’ve been searching for. Check it out below!

Shelving:

Made with eco-friendly wood that has strength and durability, these shelves can bear up to 50 pounds each. That’s pretty incredible if you ask me! Plus, they’re super cute and will make any bathroom look sleek. The best part about this product? It’s insanely easy to set-up.

Get them here for just $29.99.

These shelves are the #1 best seller in floating shelves! Made from paulownia wood with a torched finish, these shelves are built to last. They add a touch of rusticity to an otherwise modern bathroom. They can either be mounted on the wall facing upwards or downwards.

Get them here for just $11.99.

Bath Rugs:

This bath rug will match both of the shelves above if you’re looking for a cohesive look. It’s made from microfiber and is machine washable. Beautifully designed to resemble marble, this bath rug is surely one to impress.

Get it here for just $16.99.

I LOVE the soft, chenille fabric these mats are made out of. They are definitely more basic than the other rug listed above, but will match perfectly with any color scheme you prefer. They also come in a myriad of colors including eggshell blue, mauve, navy, taupe brown, and many more!

Get them here for just $23.49.

These rugs add a touch of elegance to any bathroom of any size. This geometric pattern is simply timeless and will, once again, match many color schemes. Made form microfiber, they will feel incredibly soft once you step on it. These mats are also machine washable. Once you sense they need a cleaning, just throw them into the washer! Pretty simple, huh?

Get them here for only $26.98.

Countertop Accessories:

This mason jar accessory set will match any of the above products to create a beautiful bathroom design. In fact, customers love this set so much it’s ranked as the #1 best seller! Made from stainless steel, metal, and glass, we’re sure you’ll love this set as much as we do.

Get it here for just $24.99.

Get that classy marble look throughout your bathroom with this chic set! This set comes in black, shown above, and white marble. This can be a perfect gift to yourself or family and friends.

Get it here for just $23.99.

Towels:

Don’t these towels just look incredibly soft? I don’t know about you guys, but there’s nothing better than stepping out of the shower into a warm, fuzzy towel! You can purchase this set in a set of four hand towels, three piece towel or a six towels.

Get them here for only $32.95.

Made from 100% organic cotton, these towels have a timeless look to them. I personally love the unique cream color they come in because it will match anything you want to incorporate into your bathroom. With each wash, these towels will get softer and softer. Who doesn’t love soft towels?

Get it here for only $42.99.

