REPORT: Rock Flies Through Nurse’s Windshield, Shatters Bones Around Her Right Eye

A nurse driving to work in California was reportedly seriously injured when a rock the size of a grapefruit was thrown through her windshield, striking her in the face. Police believe the rock was thrown from an overpass and may have been an intentional attack.

Pam Burnett, wife and mother of two children and a labor and delivery nurse, was driving down Highway 242 in Concord, California, on Dec. 23, when the incident occurred, according to a KGO-TV report.

“As I was driving along, all of a sudden, I had heard this loud bang and then this intense pain in my face, and then, I couldn’t see anything,” said Burnett, who was bleeding and could barely see as she maneuvered her car to the side of the road in the dark. “So, I was desperately trying to get Siri to call 911 from my watch, but nothing was happening,” she said.

When she arrived at the hospital, the injured nurse learned she had suffered multiple broken bones and a damaged right eye, according to KGO. She underwent three surgeries, one of them on Christmas Day, and may need to undergo more. She may lose her eye as a result of the blood clots.

There are currently no suspects in the case being investigated by the California Highway Patrol. In April, a similar incident occurred in the same area, killing a grandmother. There are no suspects in that case either. (RELATED: Mother Of 3 Killed By Rock Thrown From Interstate Overpass)

Burnett and her husband, Steven, are preparing for a long recovery and have started a GoFundMe which has raised nearly $50,000.