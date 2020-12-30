Jon Ossoff Campaign Ad Features Barack Obama And John Legend

A new campaign advertisement for Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff features former President Barack Obama and singer-songwriter John Legend, video shows.

The advertisement opens with Legend singing Ray Charles’s “Georgia On My Mind” while playing the piano leading into a message from Obama recapping events from 2020 and touching on the American spirit, video shows.

“This year has tested America’s spirits, we’ve lost loved ones, faced injustice, struggled to make ends meet,” Obama said. “But we kept at it, we looked out for each other, and when the moment came to reject fear and division and send a message for change, Georgia stepped up.”

If elected to the Senate, Ossoff will work towards affordable health care, fixing the economy and to pass a new voting rights act, Obama said in the video.

“Now America’s counting on you again, you can send Jon Ossoff to the Senate, to beat this virus and rebuild our economy, to make sure everybody can afford health care, and to carry the torch John Lewis passed to us with a new voting rights act that secures equal justice for all.”

“Georgia you have the power, and now it’s time to vote,” Obama said. (RELATED: Biden, Trump Will Both Be In Georgia The Day Before Critical Senate Runoffs)

Ossoff faces incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue in a runoff election after both candidates received just under 50% of the votes, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. The results will determine the Senate majority or result in a 50-50 split along party lines.

The runoff election has generated record voter turnout with around 1.7 million votes counted from Dec. 14 through Dec. 22, the DCNF reported. The results will be announced Jan. 5.

Obama endorsed Ossoff earlier this year and attended a virtual rally encouraging people to vote, according to Ossoff’s campaign website. The incoming Biden-Harris administration has also endorsed Ossoff and campaigned for him in the Georgia runoff election.

Ossoff’s campaign didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

