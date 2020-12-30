Ohio State Releases Chilling Hype Video For The Game Against Clemson

Ohio State has dropped an awesome hype video ahead of their playoff matchup against Clemson.

The Tigers and Buckeyes will take the field this Friday in the semi-finals, and hype surrounding the game is through the roof. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, this video from OSU should only amp up fans even more. Give it a watch below.

If that hype video didn’t give you a jolt straight to the heart, then you might want to go ahead and check to see if you still have a pulse.

That was a hell of a hype video, and it goes to show just how much this rematch means for Ohio State. They lost last season, and they’re hellbent on revenge.

As a college football fan, that’s all you could ever ask for!

I honestly can’t wait to see what happens Friday. I 100% can’t wait to see what we get. It’s Dabo Swinney vs. Ryan Day. It’s Justin Fields vs. Trevor Lawrence. It’s Clemson vs. Ohio State.

This is why we play the sport, folks. This is what it’s all about!

Catch the game at 8:00 EST on ESPN! It’s going to be electric.