REPORT: Aggressive Squirrels Attack Bystanders, Terrorize Neighborhood

A community in Queens has recently seen a series of unprovoked squirrel attacks, WABC News reported Tuesday.

Since late November, at least five squirrel attacks have been reported in the neighborhood of Rego Park. Most of the attacks have taken place on 65th Drive near Fitchett Street in Rego Park, according to WABC News.

One such victim, Micheline Frederick, was seriously maimed by an encounter with a hostile squirrel on Dec. 21.

The squirrel went after Frederick totally unprovoked as she stood on the front stop of her Rego home on 65th Drive, CBS New York reported.

“We’re wrestling in the snow and there’s blood everywhere and my fingers getting chewed and it won’t let go,” Frederick told the local news station. “Eventually, it just stopped and there I was a big bloody mess.”

Micheline had to visit the emergency room and said her bite wounds and bruises are still healing from last week’s attack. She received a rabies shot as a precaution before warning her neighbor, WABC News reported.

Several of Frederick’s neighbors have also been attacked by the raging rodents. Vinati Singh uploaded a video of a squirrel pouncing from the mailbox and trying to attack his family. (RELATED: Bandana-Wearing Iguana Allegedly Jumps Fence, Attacks Bystander)

The residents have reached out to the city for help, but the response from the city so far has been lackluster, WABC News reported. Residents were told to hire their own licensed trapper, which they did, but to no avail – the attacks have not ceased.

Most people are worried for their kids, Frederick told the news station.

“When we leave the house, we have to carry mom’s homemade pepper spray to make sure if it comes at us, we spray it,” witness Anika Singh Sood told WABC News.